Action taken to clear park’s lake

Crucial work has been taken to improve the appearance of a lake at a popular park, after a petition called for action.

The untidy state of Tynemouth Park’s lake, which was plagued with weeds and rubbish, had prompted concern earlier this summer.

The situation was so bad, Tynemouth Model Boat Club was unable to use the water for model boats, while the Clock Tower Café in the park found it impossible to operate its pedalos and rowing boats.

As a result, the boat club organised a petition, urging the council to take action and improve the lake’s appearance.

Their call to arms was duly answered and earlier this week, a contractor, hired by the council, used special equipment to clear the lake.

Richard Cox, secretary of the boat club, said: “The park visitors were complaining to the club about the poor appearance of the lake and it was rapidly growing worse. By mid-August, the weed nearly covered the lake surface.

“But the specialised machine has cut and removed the weed from the lake and the work will be completed in plenty of time for the model boat club’s open day on Sunday, September 17.”