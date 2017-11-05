Adorable baby monkeys in need of names

Two adorable new faces at a popular visitor attraction are looking for names.

A pair of common marmosets were born in early October at Blue Reef Aquarium, in Tynemouth, to proud parents Minnie and Miko.

The cute new twins, smaller than a person’s hand, are slowly developing their own personalities.

These tiny monkeys are native to the Amazon rainforest and only grow to around 30cm.

Unlike other monkeys, marmosets almost always give birth to non-identical twins, which are then carried around on their father’s back.

These two are the latest new arrivals after the birth of their brothers earlier in the year.

Terry McKeone, displays supervisor, said staff were delighted to see the new arrivals settling in well.

He said: “We are over the moon to welcome these two new arrivals to Tynemouth.

“They are doing brilliantly and join our growing family of marmosets, it is amazing to see this cute pair settle into their new home.”

The new monkeys can be seen at Blue Reef Tynemouth every day and you can find out more about them and the other species of monkeys on display at the daily talk and feed.

The twins are yet to be named, with members of the public being asked to suggest names via the aquarium’s social media page.

Blue Reef Tynemouth, on Grand Parade, is open every day from 10am.

Visit www.bluereefaquarium/tynemouth for more information.