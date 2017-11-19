Affordable housing boost in North Tyneside

New affordable housing has been built in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Council has completed six two-bedroom bungalows on the site of the former Chapelville sheltered accommodation in Seaton Burn.

The £800,000 development, led by Kier North Tyneside on behalf of the council, took seven months to complete.

Each property is wheelchair accessible and has a level access shower, as well as a sprinkler system courtesy of Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Representatives of the council and Kier visited the site to welcome new tenants, Joe and Carol Salkeld, who have just moved from nearby Killingworth.

Carol said: “We’re just getting moved in but we love the new property already. It’s spacious and has a large garden, and the location is lovely and quiet as well.

“It’s really important to keep building affordable homes. We couldn’t be happier.”

The development is a further boost to the council’s affordable housing programme, which will see 3,000 new homes built by 2022.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “This is a fantastic development of accessible, affordable homes to rent in a great location in the village. I am certain they will make a big difference to the lives of local people and the community as a whole.”

Another scheme of 20 affordable homes on the former Dudley & Weetslade Social Club site is scheduled for completion in summer 2018 as part of a £2.4m investment.

Kier regional director, Mike Furze, said: “We’re proud of our work on this project, which has brought an empty plot of land back to use and provided six much-needed new homes for residents in North Tyneside.

“We’re committed to working with North Tyneside Council to improve the quality of housing for residents across the borough, and look forward to delivering more affordable homes in the near future.”