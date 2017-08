Have your say

The next meeting of the Age UK North Tyneside LGBT group is on Monday, August 21, from 7pm to 8.30pm at Whitley Bay Big Local, 305 Whitley Road.

The group, which meets fortnightly, is aimed at the over 50s.

For details of this and other services, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/northtyneside, call 0191 2877012 or email volunteer@ageuknorthtyneside.org.uk