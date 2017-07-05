Age UK looking to fill key position

A charity is looking to fill a vital position to help shape its future.

Age UK North Tyneside is looking to appoint a new chairman as the term of the incumbent Jim Coulter is coming to an end.

The organisation, which looks to improve the quality of life for older people, says the new person will help guide it through the next stage of its development.

Chief executive, Alma Caldwell said: “Jim has been a wonderful ambassador for the charity over the past four years, but unfortunately his fixed term is coming to an end and we need to look for someone to help us as we continue to grow.”

The closing date for applications is Saturday.

For an application pack or more information visit www.ageuk.org.uk/northtyneside or contact Tracy Skipper on (0191) 287 7017.

Alternatively email tracy.skipper@ageuknorthtyneside.org.uk

Age UK North Tyneside – which has more than 280 staff members and 170 volunteers – requires a turnover of £5million a year to deliver its services to people throughout the area.

Alma added: “We are in the third year of an ambitious, exciting five-year strategy, which aims to see the charity double its turnover and extend its services into new areas of growth.

“To date we have launched our social enterprise company, EveryDay, specialising in regulated care and support services and developed a comprehensive post diagnosis dementia specialist support service.

“Our new Chair will need the drive, ambition and foresight to lead the board through its ambitious programme in what continues to be very challenging times financially.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a forward thinking charity with a strong, dedicated staff and volunteer team and lead a committed board of trustees with diverse skill and expertise.”