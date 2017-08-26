Age UK North Tyneside Time Travellers pin down their past

A North East charity has been working alongside a local museum on a new reminiscence project to help people with dementia map out their life journey.

Age UK North Tyneside has been running a regular Time Travellers group for the past two years, helping people living with dementia share and celebrate memories of their past.

The group works with the Tyne & Wear Archives & Museum’s outreach team, to access museums, galleries and collections across the region to bring local history to life and provide the opportunity to gain new experiences.

The group was also selected to take part in a project called HistoryPin, where they create their own life story timelines, using photographs, documents and archive images to trigger memories and promote discussion.

Norman Dowson is one of the members of the Time Traveller’s group who took part in the project.

He said: “You take photographs all the time throughout your life and put them in albums, which then just get forgotten about for years.

“Taking part in the HistoryPin project has been great, because now I can talk about the things that happened to me, like when I met my wife and being in the forces.

“It is a wonderful thing because somewhere out there, there might be someone out there doing the same thing that I met years ago and we could get back in contact. That would be tremendous.”

The project ended with a celebration in The Great Hall at Newcastle’s Discovery Museum last month.

At the event, people from across the region got involved to share their stories and receive their own personal copy of their HistoryPin projects.

Amy Goffin, dementia service team leader at Age UK North Tyneside, added: “This has been a fantastic project for our Time Travellers to be involved in, and has been a great help in giving them a platform to look back at their history and have an input in preserving the history for the area.”