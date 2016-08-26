AGREEMENTS: Much cause for concern

Referring to the letter by AM Johnson, (News Guardian, August 18), the correspondent acknowledges ignorance of TTIP.

That is not surprising as the governments of Europe seems to have done their best to keep negotiations concerning TTIP (and CETA) as quiet as possible.

There is much to concern ourselves about both of these so-called trade agreements, and I would urge the correspondent and all readers to look up the subject at www.StopTTIP.net for information.

CETA, the Canada-EU trade deal (formally the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), could become law as early as next year. I believe it is TTIP by the back door.

Basically, these agreements will allow foreign corporations to sue governments for pretty much anything they don’t like, for example if any national policy affects the profits of the corporation concerned.

Terry White

North Shields