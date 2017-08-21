Air cadets collect awards at Palace

Two Longbenton Air Cadets have received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award from the Countess of Wessex.

Oscar Poad and Jordan Workman, both 18, attended the ceremony with their mothers and thoroughly enjoyed their day.

“The Countess was lovely and took the time to say well done to us all and ask about our future plans,” said Jordan.

Oscar added: “She asked what activities we had chosen to do as part of the award and how we found the four-day expedition.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award scheme aims to provide an enjoyable, challenging and rewarding programme of personal development for young people. It takes at least 12 months to complete the gold award.

Both Air Cadets had attained their bronze and silver awards prior to going for gold – volunteering within the local community, improving their fitness and learning new skills in engineering, electronics and the environment.

Additionally, they both undertook a residential camp with the RAF and they both now aspire to join the service.

Squadron Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson, said: “The commitment, dedication and resilience displayed by Jordan and Oscar to attain a gold DofE is unquestionable; we are tremendously proud of their inspirational achievement.”

Almost 40 young people from the Longbenton Squadron have earned their gold DofE award since 2012.

Longbenton Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. Visit www.2344.org.uk