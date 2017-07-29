Air cadets prove a force to be reckoned with in competition

Have your say

Air cadets in North Tyneside are on cloud nine after claiming victory in an inter-squadron competition.

Longbenton cadets beat off teams from 34 squadrons across Durham and Northumberland to take first place in the Wing Competitions Day.

The youngsters were put through their paces in ceremonial drill, banner drill, first aid, media and aircraft recognition, and Longbenton’s consistent high performance paid off.

Cadet Tom Bell, 17, said: “We were really looking forward to Competitions Day, but nervous about taking part. We work well as a team and knew that we would do well if we all performed to the high standards that we have.

“We finished third in the drill competition – the squadron’s highest ever position.”

Squadron Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson set the cadets the challenge of organising their team.

He said: “The majority of our young people have been with us for over three-and-a-half years. They are a very smart, capable and intelligent bunch, and I have every confidence in them.

“I am incredibly proud of their achievement.”

It is the first time the Longbenton squadron has won the event.

Anyone in Year 8 or above who wishes to join the squadron should visit www.2344.org.uk