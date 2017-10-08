Air Cadets reach for the skies

Air Cadets from Longbenton joined more than 1,400 cadets and volunteer staff from across the region for an aviation day at RAF Topcliffe, in North Yorkshire.

They enjoyed a flight in a Chinook helicopter and took part in activities including target shooting and climbing.

Brandon Ball, 15, enjoyed the flight from the cockpit of the Chinook.

He said: “It was definitely the best thing I’ve ever done. To see first-hand how to fly the helicopter was excellent, as it’s something I would love to do.”

Cameron McDonald, 15, agreed: “It was an amazing opportunity and definitely the highlight of my summer. We got to see how the helicopter operates and it was awesome when we were in the air and the back door was opened.”

2344 (Longbenton) Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 or above. Visit www.2344.org.uk