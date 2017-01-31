Air quality tests carried out in North Tyneside streets

An organisation has been carrying out air quality tests in Whitley Bay.

North Tyneside Friends of the Earth have begun the tests to detect air pollution from traffic.

It is part of a nationwide effort by Friends of the Earth to monitor the presence of nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Local co-ordinator Malcolm Scott has been out with his ladder attaching ten devices to lampposts at busy roundabouts, near schools, in quiet back streets, and at Whitley Bay Metro Station.

NO2 can be damaging to health, particularly to lungs and the respiratory system, and Friends of the Earth is trying to map out a picture of pollution blackspots throughout England and Wales

After two weeks, the devices will be taken down and sent to a laboratory in Winchester, Hampshire, for testing.

Diesel cars have been found to emit between five and 10 times more nitrogen dioxide than petrol-driven cars and some car manufacturers have been accused of trying to hide these figures.

Malcolm Scott, co-ordinator of North Tyneside Friends of the Earth, said: “Some green protesters have launched a campaign to drive diesel cars off British roads by taxing them heavily.’’