Al fresco dining with a view of the sea

Hinnies Restaurant in Whitley Bay has opened a new outdoor terrace.

The front of the restaurant has been transformed into a picturesque courtyard by landscape architects, Elmfield Gardens, and landscape contractors, Landscape 35.

It is dog and cyclist-friendly, featuring specially-installed bike racks.

Owner Andy Hook said: “In the past, we’ve struggled to accommodate cyclists and guests with dogs, but now our al fresco dining space can be a relaxed space for everyone to enjoy.

“This is a very exciting time of regeneration for Whitley Bay, and we feel proud to play our part in improving the look of the East Parade. We can’t wait to see what our guests think.”

Andy, who also owns Blackfriars Restaurant and Dobson & Parnell in Newcastle, opened Hinnies 18 months ago, offering ‘Geordie comfort food’ to diners.

Hinnies has made a big impact on the local dining scene and has won a number of awards.