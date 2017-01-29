Alfie is continuing to make a splash

A young swimmer is continuing to make a splash in the pool.

Alfie trains nine times per week, including some mornings at 5am. He was selected recently for a Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) talent programme, aimed at identifying swimmers with the potential for Olympic success.

He has also been selected for the School Games and English Schools Swimming Association where he has represented the North East.

Alfie recently broke the county 200 Butterfly record which had stood for ten years, and is now ranked number one in the region for a number of events in his age group and number two nationally.