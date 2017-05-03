Alice takes on a marathon challenge

A North Shields woman hit the ground running when she took on the London Marathon in aid of Asthma UK.

Alice Millican, 29, has had asthma since she was a child and, having been admitted to hospital several times when she was younger, wanted to help raise awareness of how serious the condition can be.

She said: “Running the London Marathon has been truly amazing experience, and I’m honoured to have been able to raise money and awareness for Asthma UK.

“There were times along the way when I thought I might not make it, but thinking of all the amazing work the charity do really spurred me on to cross the finish line.”

Louise Thomas, head of events and community fund-raising at Asthma UK, said: “We want to thank Alice and all of our runners for their hard work and dedication in taking on this challenge.

“We are largely funded by public donations, so it’s thanks to all of our generous fund-raisers that Asthma UK is able to continue its vital work.”

Asthma UK is the leading asthma charity for the one in 11 people living with asthma in the UK. Every 10 seconds someone has a potentially life-threatening asthma attack, and three people die every day.