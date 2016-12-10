All’s rosy for sixth form fund-raiser

Sixth form students in North Shields are tickled pink with their fund-raising efforts.

Youngsters at St Thomas More RC Academy sixth form have been supporting Breast Cancer Awareness’ Wear It Pink campaign for more than ten years, and this year was no exception.

The academy’s annual Pink Day took place in October, raising more money than ever before.

Students organised a variety of events, including cake sales, glitter tattoos, quizzes, cookies and milk sales and a cake auction, as well as giving a donation to dress in pink.

A whopping £1,334 was raised, smashing the previous total by £64.

Gillian Borwick, who oversees the sixth form charities committee, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students. Their enthusiasm and joy was wonderful to see and we are truly blessed to have such a fantastic cohort of caring young people.”