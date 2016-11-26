All set for Advent trail

A special trail is set to be launched after the key figures gave each participating venue the once-over.

Knitted figures representing Joseph, Mary and the donkey are part of the Cullercoats and Marden Advent Trail.

Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium is one of those providing a ‘bed for the night’ for the figures, along with a prize of a family pass for the first family to find all 24 Mary, Joseph and donkey signs, then crack the Christmas code.

The trail will be launched at Cullercoats Library on November 29. Businesses taking part include Cullercoats Methodist Church, Bill’s Fish Bar and AL Bridges greengrocers.

Organiser Sue Carr said: “After a very encouraging response last year, the Advent Trail is a way of engaging with the Christmas message.”

“It also speaks into the refugee crisis, as we remember Mary and Joseph looking for a safe place for the baby to be born and later running away to Egypt from Herod.”

Rosie Harris, marketing manager at Blue Reef Aquarium, said: “We are very excited to host the characters from Cullercoats and Marden Advent Trail for a weekend December 10 and 11.

“Our seals absolutely loved meeting Mary, Joseph and the donkey and we know our customers will as well.

“Our customers will be able to find them in our reception area along with brochures and maps for the trail.”

Advent trail cards to participate in the competition can be collected and returned via the above venues.