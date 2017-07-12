All the fun of the fair for Whitley Bay school

Rainy weather did not dampen the spirits as parents and children turned out in force for a school’s annual summer fair and sports day.

Star of the Sea Primary School, in Whitley Bay, saw a day of entertainment on the school grounds, although the sports day was adjourned for a drier day.

All the fun of the fair as pupils take part in the activities at Star of the Sea Primary School's Summer Fair. Picture by Christine Harding.

There was a Playbus, carnival rides, games and a new for this year, a Wipeout which was a big hit for visitors of all ages.

Also new for 2017 was the PTA BBQ, with local meat supplied by Nicholson’s along with a Candy Floss machine.

The Friends of Star of the Sea work throughout the year fund-raising for the school and are currently buying new team sports clothing and equipment.

Planned events for 2017 include race nights, bake-offs, themed discos and movie nights.

