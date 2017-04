An allegation that a man approached a young boy on his way to school has been withdrawn.

Officers at Northumbria Police had started an investigation yesterday (Wednesday) after a ten-year-old boy said he was approached by a man beside the Barclays Bank, Station Road, Forest Hall, at 9.22am.

A police spokesman said: “The matter has been fully investigated and the allegation has been withdrawn and police are no longer investigating the matter.”