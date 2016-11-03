Amazing review puts popular fish shack in the national spotlight

A popular eating establishment is earning national acclaim after being rated ‘eating experience of the year’.

Riley’s Fish Shack, on King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth, hit the national spotlight last weekend after earning rave reviews from TV critic and writer Jay Rayner.

The establishment, run by Adam Riley, is well known for its seafood menu, tucked away at the bottom of the bay in the shadows of Tynemouth Priory.

It was set up by Adam after he found success with a mobile fish cart, expanding into the shack.

And in his review in The Guardian and Observer, Jay was full of praise for the establishment and food on offer in Tynemouth, also highlighting Gareth James Chocolatier on Front Street.

Jay, whose review has been shared around 8,000 times, wrote: ‘Call off the search. Close down the web browser and put away the guide books. I have found the eating experience of the year.

‘The food is served in thin wooden boxes, with wooden disposable knives and forks. It is messy. It is so, so good.

‘It is the pristine quality of fish cookery you always hope to find in one of those fancy, raised pinkie finger London places, but rarely do.

‘Quickly it strikes us: This is a Boden catalogue photoshoot, brought to life.

‘It is every boho, middle-class food fantasy made real. And you know what: It’s bloody fantastic.

‘The food is a minor miracle given the circumstances, the price achingly reasonable, and the setting utterly perfect.

‘Oh, my dear, sweet darlings, I think I’m in love.

‘For a few glorious hours on a Sunday afternoon, Tynemouth is the very pin-prick centre of my culinary universe.’

Writing on Riley’s Fish Shack’s Facebook page, Adam said: ‘We’ve been feeling very emotional following the review and I must admit the whole experience is somewhat surreal... in a very good way.

‘At the end of the day, we are a very small, informal container on a beach with limited services.

‘Thank you all so much for your support and the comments have been fantastic.’