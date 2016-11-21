Ambitious plans take step forward

Plans to breathe new life into one of the coastline’s most popular attractions have been submitted – with residents invited to get more involved.

The Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool has submitted a planning application to North Tyneside Council to redevelop the derelict outdoor pool at Tynemouth Longsands.

An artist impression of the exterior of the proposed new look outdoor pool at Tynemouth.

And the charity is offering people the chance to have more ownership of the ambitious project by launching a Community Share Offer early next year.

The scheme will give participants more control over the outdoor pool’s future while helping to fund the capital costs of the development.

The group believes Phase One of the development could require £2m in funding, with the majority coming from the share offer.

Anyone interested or wants more information should visit www.tynemouthoutdoorpool.com/communityshares

A full planning application has been submitted for Phase One with outline planning applications for Phase Two and Three.

Phase One involves the development of a new 25m heated outdoor swimming pool for seasonal use, an interactive water feature, better access for all users, temporary changing and toilet facilities, and a number of café/refreshment and retail opportunities.

Phases Two and Three will involve establishing the adjacent buildings which would ultimately house permanent changing rooms and a café, together with further leisure facilities that could include a gym and a restaurant.

Barry Bell, from the Friends, said: “We’re incredibly excited at the prospect of opening up ownership of this amazing project to the community who’ve supported us from the beginning.

“Now that we’ve applied for full planning permission, we’ve helped the project take another huge leap forward.

“We’re urging anyone who would like to invest in Community Shares to register their interest at our website. By doing that, they’ll ultimately help us shape our Community Share Offer into something that both benefits community investors and gives the project the very best possible chance to succeed.”

“It really is time for everyone to dive in and get involved!”

The Friends’ are expecting a decision from the Local Authority on both the Phase One application and Phase Two/Three outline planning application in February 2017, and this decision will coincide with the launch of the Friends’ full Community Share Offer prospectus.