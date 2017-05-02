An eggs-tra treat for local charities

Charities in the region have eggs-tra reason to celebrate Easter treats.

Miller Homes has been spreading joy to disadvantaged and poorly children through its Easter Egg Drop.

It collected more than 300 Easter eggs which have been donated to Action for Children in Bedlington, the Sunshine Fund in Newcastle, and Home Start in Teesside, following donations from residents on its developments and visitors to its North East sites offices, as well as contributions from employees and sub-contractors.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “Once again we received an unbelievable response to our Easter Egg Drop from the local communities in which we work, while our team and sub-contractors were also very keen to support with donations.

“Thank you to everyone who made a contribution.”

The Sunshine Fund’s Rebecca Jama added: “We’d like to say a huge thank-you to Miller Homes and the residents for their generous donations of Easter eggs. We are certain that our Sunshine families and children enjoyed their chocolatey treats.”

For more information on Miller Homes and its North East developments call 0808 250 6426 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk.