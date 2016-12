A dance club enjoyed a bit of a twist in more ways than one at its Christmas party.

Volunteers at Whitley Bay Tea Dance Club provided a rock n’ roll interlude in addition to the usual ballroom and sequence favourites.

There was an exhibition of modern jive, and even Santa did the dancehall bop, before a live show by Elvis tribute act Mike Memphis, who handed out scarfs.

The club meets every Wednesday, at 1.30pm, in the Masonic Hall, Norham Road.