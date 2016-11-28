Angela’s Far East adventure

An adventurous Brownie leader has been doing her best in a gruelling cycling challenge on the other side of the world.

Angela Wall, 50, has been taking part in a 300-mile bike ride through Vietnam and Cambodia as part of a group of 13 Girlguiding volunteers to raise funds for the youth organisation.

The Holystone resident, who is a leader at 1st West Moor Brownies and 1st Rising Sun Rainbows, set out on the 12-day ride earlier this month, pedalling from Ho Chi Minh City to Angkor Wat.

To prepare for the trip Angela clocked up the miles on training rides, as well as organised fundraising events, including a vintage tea, family craft day and a raffle, which helped her raise £3,000.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported my fundraising efforts and I am proud the money raised will go to help Girlguiding throughout the UK.”