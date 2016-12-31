Angels spotted across Whitley Bay

Thousands of knitted angels have been given a new home this Christmas.

It was part of an initiative by members of the seven Methodist churches in the coastal area around Tynemouth.

Some of the knitted angels spotted on Whitley Bay seafront.

And this year, more churches around the country signed up, with 23,500 angels going out in towns around the UK.

Dozens of angels landed in Whitley Bay just before Christmas, being spotted in Park View Shopping Centre, Whitley Bay Station, the seafront and other areas in the town.

Rob Wylie, of the project, said: “It has been overwhelming to see how the project has taken off around the country and the way the angels have been received by those who have found them.”