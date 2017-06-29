Anger over plans for houses near first school

Angry residents have hit out at plans to build 64 homes just yards from a first school.

Places for People has submitted a planning application to build a mix of townhouses and apartments on the site of the former Marine Park and Coquet Park first schools.

The land at the junction of Coquet Avenue and Park Road has stood vacant for more than a decade, left as a fenced-off green field.

The plans are for 16 three and four-bedroom townhouses, 44 one and two-bedroom apartments, and four two-bedroom flats over garages.

But nearby residents say the proposals are an overdevelopment of the site and are concerned by the near proximity to Marine Park First School.

There are also concerns over the impact on nearby roads, already busy during the school runs, and the height of the proposed apartment blocks – meaning homeowners would overlook the school playground.

Nearby resident Chris Wade said: “Local residents are up in arms about it.

“They are proposing a four storey high apartment block directly overlooking the first school.

“It is also going to block out people’s views of the Spanish City.

“It is a one-way road system round here, and this is going to have a huge impact on the traffic.

“It will be a nightmare.

“My main concern is the height. They are matching the roofline with the Playhouse and church rather than the two-storey houses nearby.

“There are other areas in Whitley Bay more suited to this kind of development. We’ve no idea why they have picked this site opposite a first school.

“I think the developers have got it wrong.

“I’m all for local development but this is not appropriate.”

Consultation is still ongoing but already North Tyneside Council’s planning department has received 23 objections.

A spokesperson for Places for People said: “We want to build a development that provides affordable and market housing for local people.

“We understand local residents will have questions about the development, which has been significantly reduced from an original plan of 94 homes to 64 homes.

“Before we submitted the planning application we contacted residents as part of the planning process.

“We will still continue to address any queries where possible and residents are invited to contact us.”