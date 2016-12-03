Annalise honoured for selfless work

A teenager who organised a fund-raising night in memory of a family friend has been honoured for her generosity.

Annalise Simpson has been named Young Fund-raiser Supporter of the Year by Marie Curie at an award ceremony at the British Museum in London.

The 15-year-old was nominated after organising a fun day at the West Allotment Social Club in June, working selflessly and tirelessly to raise more than £1,500 for Marie Curie.

The event was in memory of her family friend, Tommy Wells who died in January.

Annalise said: “Tommy loved the care and support he got at the Marie Curie Hospice, the care he received was tremendous and I wanted to do something to give back to Marie Curie in thanks for the way in which my family and Tommy were looked after and to ensure others can receive the same care that he did.

“I was so delighted and overwhelmed when I was told I had won this amazing award.

“I cried with happiness that my bit has helped and made a difference.

“I never knew that I had been nominated but am so humbled about being put forward and then winning the award. I am very grateful and still quite can’t believe it.”

Meredith Niles, fund-raising director at Marie Curie, said: “Annalise is such an inspiration, challenging herself to organise such an event and raising an incredible £1,560. She shows so much passion for the charity and has also mentioned she hopes to come back into the hospice to volunteer with us too.”

“Annalise not only raised funds but awareness of the work of the hospice and the charity amongst friends, family, her school and local community.

“Raising awareness is something very important, especially amongst young people who may not be aware of the work of Marie Curie.”

Anyone who has questions about terminal illness or simply wants someone to talk to, should call the Marie Curie Support Line on 08000902309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/help