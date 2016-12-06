App backs campaign ensuring revellers stay safe near water

An app is aiming to help keep revellers safe and reduce the risk of drowning.

RoarApp, a socialising app that identifies surrounding bars and clubs, has launched a unique safety feature to prevent friends becoming isolated and subsequently drowning on a night out.

The move comes as the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) marks its ‘Don’t Drink and Drown’ campaign this week urging drinkers to act responsibly near water, avoiding bodies of water if necessary.

RoarApp founder, 20-year-old Andrew Bartlett said: “The RoarApp recognises your friend’s movements outside of the group’s radius. The app picks up on this and alerts the rest of the group to a friend’s last known location.

“Many friends on a night out get separated but in some situations, too much time has passed for the group to notice and for this reason, I urge people to use the safety aspect of this app.”

Adrian Lole, RLSS UK’s technical director, said: “People die each year after entering the water with alcohol in their bloodstream, either deliberately or completely by accident.

“The development of the safety features of RoarApp is another step forward to help stop these preventable deaths.

“We often tragically see drownings where a person has walked away from a group of friends on a night out. One of our key messages of the campaign is ‘look out for your friends’ and this safety feature, if used by a group of friends, will help prevent friends from walking off alone.”

RLSS UK Ambassador, Jackie Roberts lost her 20-year-old student daughter Megan after she fell into the River Ouse in York when walking home after a night out in January 2014.

She said: “I am pleased to hear the RoarApp is supporting RLSS UK’s Don’t Drink and Drown campaign and have developed a feature that can be used by groups of friends.

“Since losing Megan to drowning I have been actively involved in drowning prevention and working with RLSS UK.

“The Don’t Drink and Drown campaign is something close to my heart and I hope that everyone who’s out celebrating the festive period will take note of the campaign key messages – let’s avoid any more tragedies wherever possible.”

Adrian added: “We want everyone to have a great time this Christmas and our Don’t Drink and Drown campaign gives essential advice to party-goers to make sure they know how to stay safe when they’re out celebrating.”

Stay Safe this Christmas:

• Don’t walk home near water, you might fall in

• Look out for your friends, make sure they get home safely

• Don’t enter the water if you have been drinking

• Alcohol seriously affects your ability to get yourself out of trouble

RoarApp can be downloaded from the App Store