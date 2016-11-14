Appeal after arson attack on car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was deliberately set alight.

Emergency crews were called to deal with with arson attack which happened on Sunday between 3.45am and 4am in Derwent Gardens, Howdon, Wallsend.

Offenders smashed a window and deliberately set the vehicle on fire causing extensive damage to it and a nearby fence and heat damage to other nearby parked vehicles.

The fire service attended and dealt with the fire which is being treated as arson.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 202 of 13/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.