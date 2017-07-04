Appeal after Burger King is vandalised

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fast-food restaurant was vandalised.

Graffiti was sprayed onto the outside wall of Burger King in High Street West, Wallsend.

The word ‘marsterking’ was spraypainted on in the early hours of Saturday, June 24.

Officers are looking to speak to a man described as around 6ft tall, short hair and beard and was wearing a hoodie and shorts, in connection with the incident.

A number of people were in the area at the time and may have seen the man walking to and from the location carrying a stool, which he used to graffiti the wall.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring police on 101 quoting reference number 297 24/06/17.