Appeal after burglary at hairdressers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a hairdressers.

Thieves broke in to Selby and Eke on Front Street, Monkseaton, overnight between 5pm last Saturday and 8.23am the next day.

Offenders forced entry from the rear of the premises causing damage to a window and stole property including cash, hair products and a computer before leaving unseen.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 382 of 02/04/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.