Appeal after fireworks stolen from supermarket

A substantial amount of fireworks have been stolen from a supermarket.

An offender broke into a metal container at the rear of the Sainsbury’s store, in Northumberland Park, Shiremoor, where the fireworks were being stored.

They then made off with the goods towards the Northumberland Park housing estate.

Police are appealing for information on the theft, which happened between 10.55pm on Monday and 1.20am the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 226 011116 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.