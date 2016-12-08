Appeal after flowers stolen from graves

A thief has stolen flowers from graves in North Tyneside.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at Benton Cemetery, in Ashleigh Grove, Benton, between Tuesday, December 1, and Monday, December 5.

Thieves stole artificial flower displays from four family graves before making off unseen.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 369 of 06/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.