Appeal after report of concern for a woman

Following an incident in Tynemouth last night, police are appealing for the public’s help in relation to an injured woman.

Concerns were raised to officers at 11.40pm. She had been walking in Percy Park Road with a man who was said to have hit her, causing her to fall to the ground.

She was then put in a car that had stopped to give the couple a lift.

Police believe the incident is domestic related. Officers want to ensure the woman is ok and are keen to trace those involved.

The vehicle has been described as a ‘souped up boy racer’ blue VW Lupo.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about the vehicle or those involved, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 1387 of 08/09/17 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.