Appeal for Christmas donations

A charity is appealing for donations to ensure local children have a present to open on Christmas Day.

North Shields Salvation Army, on Howard Street, is looking for unwrapped toys to be donated to its appeal.

The gifts can be dropped off at Wilko’s, in the Beacon Centre, North Shields, until Saturday, December 17. They will then be wrapped and distributed in the local area.

Gifts can include anything from soft or educational toys for young children, to games, toys and accessories for older children.

Church leader Major Eric Pearce said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet.

“Our team of volunteers will be out delivering your generous Christmas gifts to those who might otherwise go without.”

“The Christmas Story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to ensure every child gets a present.”

He added: “Last year we delivered over one thousand presents to families in need. It’s wonderful to see children’s faces light up when they open their Christmas presents.

“If you have children, grandchildren, or children you support, think of what they might like in their Christmas stocking and consider buying an extra present and donating it.

“We’re asking for brand-new toys or gifts so the families we support feel extra special.”

In addition to church services every Sunday The Salvation Army in Howard Street North Shields runs a lunch club, parent and toddles groups, Baby Song group and Thursday coffee morning.

The Salvation Army will be holding their annual Christmas Carol Service on Sunday, December 18, at 4pm at their base in Howard Street, North Shields.