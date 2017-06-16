Appeal for help after cancer results

A woman is appealing for help from council home tenants after being diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Irene McKie, now living in Hull, was diagnosed with the terminal disease last October.

The 68-year-old, who was born and schooled in Newcastle, is unsure if she was exposed to the asbestos-related disease while living in a rented North Tyneside Council bungalow in Holystone Avenue.

Now her legal team at Irwin Mitchell is looking for former and current residents in council homes for any information they have on asbestos.

Irene, a mother-of-three and grandmother-of-two, said: “My diagnosis came as a complete shock to me when the doctor told me I was suffering from mesothelioma.

“Following my diagnosis, I’m very concerned about my future and I just want to appeal to people who lived in similar housing to come forward and help me if they can.”

Lucy Andrews, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We are trying to find answers for Irene and believe that she may have been exposed to asbestos while work was carried out at her bungalow on Holystone Drive to remove her bath.”

Anyone with any information should contact Lucy on 0113 394 6782 or email Lucy.Andrews@irwinmitchell.com