Appeal for witnesses after woman threatened on Metro

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened on the Metro.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 7.

A 26-year-old woman was travelling from Whitley Bay Metro Station and was verbally threatened by an unknown man.

The woman got off the Metro in Wallsend and the man remained on the train.

The man is described as early 50s, black hair and was wearing blue jeans, black trainers and a black jacket with yellow stripes at the time of the incident.

There were multiple people on the carriage at the time and police are confident that someone will have witnessed it.

Anyone with any information please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 471 07/06/17.