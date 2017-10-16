Appeal for witnesses to road death as victim is named

Police have named the man killed in a road crash in Wallsend.

Martin Dixon was a passenger in a Vauxhall Vectra that collided with an Audi on Hadrian Road at around 8.14pm on Friday, October 13.

Emergency services attended but unfortunately the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Vectra was taken to hospital with serous, life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Audi driver sustained minor injuries.

Northumbria Police Motor Patrols officers are continuing investigations into the fatal road traffic collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and officers would encourage anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting log 1178 13/10/2017.