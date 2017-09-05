Appeal to find key witness after North Tyneside mum murdered

Police investigating the murder of a North Tyneside mum have released an image of a key witness they would like to trace.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, from Killingworth, was found in a burning vehicle, near Sunderland, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15.

Two men - Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton; and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool - have been charged with murder.

Officers have been viewing CCTV and identified a man walking past the Golden Fry fish shop, in Shiney Row, at around 12.14am on August 15, who they believe could be a key witness. There is no suspicion of any wrong doing at all by the man and officers are keen to speak to him solely as a potential witness.

From the image he appears to have a bottle in one hand and possibly a hat in the other. He is wearing a hooded top with stripes on the arms and a T-shirt with writing on, loose trousers or jogging bottoms and trainers. A description of the man has already been released, however, he has yet to be identified.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: "I would like to reiterate this man is not in any trouble and not involved in the incident in anyway, however, we think he may be a key witness and be able to help in our investigation which is why we're keen to identify and speak to him."

The man, or anyone who thinks they may know who he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817.