Appeal to find wanted man

Police are appealing for help in find a wanted man.

Stephen Savage, 39, of no fixed address, has links to the Newcastle, Gateshead and North Tyneside areas.

He is wanted by police for failing to appear before Newcastle Magistrates on burglary and theft charges.

Savage is described as around 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and dark hair.

If anyone has seen Stephen, or has any information that may help police locate him, contact officers on 101 quoting reference srn 0197028 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.