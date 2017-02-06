Appeal to help trace ‘most wanted’ criminals

Police are appealing for help in tracing the nine most wanted criminals.

Officers have released the details of eight men and one woman from North Tyneside and Northumberland in an effort to find and arrest them.

Those on this list are all being pro-actively sought by officers and are wanted in connection with serious offences including theft, burglary and violence.

Their details are now being released to the public as part of continued efforts to trace them and get them arrested.

Have you seen these people?

1. Danny Hickson, 32, from Blyth, Northumberland. Wanted in connection with failing to appear at court for theft offences in Blyth.

2. Donna Teague, 34, from Forest Hall, North Tyneside. Wanted in connection with offences of burglary in North Shields.

3. Warren Bailey, 24, no fixed address. Wanted in connection with offences of house burglary, theft, breach of restraining order in Wallsend and failing to appear at court.

4. Stephen Mordue, 23, of Seghill, Northumberland. Wanted in connection with failing to respond to bail, offences of violence in North Tyneside.

5. Sean White, 34, from Wallsend. Wanted on a recall to prison for breaching licence conditions in Wallsend.

6. Gary Spencer, 23, from East Howdon, North Tyneside. Wanted in connection with failing to appear at court for offences of theft and affray in North Tyneside.

7. Michael Cottis, 24, from Wallsend. Wanted in connection with offences of violence in Wallsend.

8. Jordan Hammond, 23, from Wallsend. Wanted in connection with offences of affray and violence in Wallsend

9. Peter Dodds, 31, from Blyth. Wanted in connection with failing to appear at court for offences of theft and for offences of violence in Blyth.

Northumberland and North Tyneside Detective Jon Bensley said: “We are asking for the public to help us locate these wanted people on our list.

“They are all wanted in connection with some serious offences in the Northumberland and North Tyneside areas and officers have so far been unable to locate them.

“Now we’re asking for the public to see if they can help us out with this.

“Take a look at the images and if you have any information that could help us locate anyone, then please ring us or Crimestoppers and pass the information on.”

Anyone with any information into any of the people listed is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Most wanted in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Or, people can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and pass information on to them completely anonymously.