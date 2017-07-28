Applications open for 20th North Tyneside Business Awards

Applications are now open for the 20th annual North Tyneside Business Awards.

North Tyneside Business Forum is inviting businesses of all sectors and sizes to submit their applications to any of the five categories, with each individual winner being automatically entered for the coveted North Tyneside Business of the Year Award.

This year, a new category, called Heart of the Community, will celebrate businesses that have gone the extra mile to be involved in their local area.

This could be by employing local people, showing committment to the area or just through excellent customer service.

Members of the public can nominate a business they feel deserves this award. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 31.

Other categories are Retail and Service Provider; New Business Award; Leisure and Tourism Provider; Manufacturing and Construction; Green Business and Sustainability Award; and the Special Contribution Award.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The North Tyneside Business Awards are a fantastic way for us to show our appreciation to the businesses in North Tyneside and how they make our borough a great place to live, work and visit.

“Every year we have a number of fantastic entries and I’m looking forward to seeing what this year has in store for us.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 29. All applicants must have been trading for a minimum of six months on September 29, 2016. For the purposes of this competition, start-ups are identified as those who have been trading for less than 24 months on September 29.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are TEDCO; ENGIE; Capita; Kier and the North Tyneside Strategic Partnership. The main sponsor of North Tyneside Business Forum for 2017/18 is RSM.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Business Park, on Thursday, November 30.

For more information and an online application form, visit www.northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk