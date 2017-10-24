Applications sought for latest Spanish City tours

Residents are being invited to go behind the scenes of the regeneration of the Spanish City.

Applications are now being taken for the hard hat and photography tours around the iconic building in Whitley Bay on November 24 and 25.

An artist impression of how the Spanish City will look after its regeneration. Picture by Infinite 3D Ltd.

Participants will be able to see for themselves and document the progress being made to restore the Spanish City to its former glory.

North Tyneside Council, in partnership with Robertson Construction and architecture firm ADP, is carrying out a major £10m restoration of the building, due for completion in late spring 2018.

Recent work has seen the building’s exterior thoroughly cleaned before areas are rendered and repainted with a special system designed to repel water and keep the surface looking clean.

The interior is being completely redecorated in contemporary, tasteful, two-tone, neutral tones while two new extensions are also progressing well.

Work to rebuild the lost loggia to the west wing is making good progress and will provide spectacular views across the coast.

And the work to replace the lost east loggia is underway and again will provide superb coastal views for the dining area.

Following completion of works, the venue will be run by Kymel Trading Ltd as a collection of leisure facilities, including a fine dining seafood restaurant and champagne and oyster bar with floor-to-ceiling windows.

There will be event space for weddings, corporate events and parties as well as traditional tearooms, a family-friendly fish and chip restaurant and takeaway and an ice-cream parlour. A range of public events will also be held, such as fairs, cinema screenings, tea dances and seasonal events.

The tours will take place at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on November 24, and at 9am, 10am, 11am and noon the following day.

No more than 15 people will be allowed on each tour and places are chosen at random.

To apply, email SpanishCityDome@northtyneside.gov.uk stating your name, contact details, how many spaces you would like and which time spot you would prefer, by November 15. Anyone who has attended a previous tour is asked not apply again.

Children must be supervised at all times. Sensible footwear must be worn.

More than 300 people have already enjoyed being taken on 16 previous tours held at the site since the work began, which have proved highly sought-after.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted that more even more people are being given the chance to see first hand the fantastic progress that is being made to bring the Dome back to life.

“I know that everyone who has been lucky enough to secure a place on one of the previous tours has been extremely complimentary and excited to see it becoming a reality.

“The restoration work is nearing its latter stages now and like most people I can’t wait to see the finished product.”