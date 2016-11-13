Apprentices can reach new heights

A training company has launched a new initiative to help apprentices reach new heights.

North Shields-based industrial training specialist AIS Connect has signed a deal with the CITB to develop world-class scaffolding apprenticeships in response to industry demand.

It will allow wannabe scaffolders aged between 16 and 24 with no experience to undergo a minimum 18 months of comprehensive skills training and on-the-job experience.

Leanne Land, area delivery manager for CITB, said: “Our priority is to work with construction employers to ensure they have the right skills in place to meet future business needs.

“The scaffolding sector has an ageing workforce and desperately needs new young talent coming in.

“AIS Connect has an excellent reputation for developing tailored training programmes for industry and has invested in a fantastic, new training facility for young people.

“We are delighted to have signed this deal, which will help more young people start a rewarding career.”

Group strategic manager at AIS, Kate Lovelock, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the CITB to deliver vital skills for the scaffolding industry.

“We believe the key to success is to prepare youngsters thoroughly for industry before they even embark on an apprenticeship programme.

“That’s why we’ve developed a comprehensive scaffolding traineeship to give youngsters a high standard of health and safety awareness, strong work ethic and numerous industry certificates.”

She added: “These trainees are then placed with employers for up to six weeks to ensure they are a good fit for each other before they begin a CITB apprenticeship with the firm.

“We’ve just started our second scaffolding apprenticeship and all of the places are filled with each apprentice placed with a high-quality scaffolding employer.

“The next ones will start in January 2017 and I would urge anyone interested in a career in scaffolding, engineering or welding and fabrication to contact us at Connect to register their interest.”

For more information on AIS Connect, contact (0191) 341 0250.