Apprentices on the road to new career

Apprentices are on the road to a new career thanks to a new programme, which is the first of its kind.

Tyne Tunnels operator TT2 Limited has created the UK’s first tunnel operations apprenticeship.

Mackenzie Sharpe, 16, and Daniel Parkin, 18, have been employed as apprentice tunnels officers, as part of the unique programme delivered by TT2 in conjunction with TyneMet College.

The pair will complete an in-house Level 3 diploma in road tunnel operations and a Level 2 intermediate apprenticeship in customer service with TyneMet.

The scheme was created by TT2 to complement its existing apprenticeship programme training engineers for the maintenance of the tunnels.

Mandy Watson, human resources and payroll manager at TT2 Limited, said: “At TT2 we have a well-established track record of offering apprenticeships to local young people.

“The academic route isn’t for everyone, and the vocational path offered by apprenticeships opens up great career opportunities for many young people.

“We created the tunnels officer apprenticeship to ensure we have well trained staff who can manage the day to day running of the tunnels and deliver caring and considerate customer service.

Alexandra Park, business development executive at TyneMet College, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with TT2 to create the tunnels officer apprenticeship programme.”

“This is a great example of how flexible apprenticeships can be and how, we as a further education provider can tailor what we do to suit the needs of local employers.”