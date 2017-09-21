Approval for up to 600 homes in North Tyneside

A bid for almost 600 new homes between Benton and Wallsend was given the green light this week in the face of objections from residents and ward councillors.

The hybrid application, by Persimmon Homes, featured an outline bid for around 418 homes and a full application for 175 dwellings on land west of Station Road North and south of East Benton Farm Cottages.

Concerns on issues such as road safety, increased traffic, pressure on amenities, loss of open space and flooding were raised by Couns Andy Newman, Nigel Huscroft and Marian Huscroft and in 154 letters of objection.

However, the scheme was recommended for the go-ahead by planning officers and approved at Tuesday’s meeting of North Tyneside Council’s planning committee.

The approval is subject to a series of requirements, including 25 per cent affordable-housing provision on site, which will be secured through a section 106 legal agreement.

There will also be a £2.23million contribution towards education, £287,000 for healthcare, £371,000 for neighbourhood parks and £337,000 for Rising Sun County Park, £384,000 for sport and leisure, £32,000 for allotments and £30,000 for cycle/pedestrian routes.