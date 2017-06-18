Artist puts her h-art into North Shields fund raiser

An artist is putting her heart and soul into a fund-raising exhibition.

Emma Nelson is organising Art with a BIG Open Heart Exhibition in aid of Save the Children.

It will launch at The Exchange, in Howard Street, North Shields, on Thursday, July 6, at 7pm, showcasing bespoke locally donated arts and crafts.

And there is still a chance for local artists to get involved and showcase their work, which will then be on sale.

Artists, crafters and keen hobbyists can donate items ranging from knitting to abstract art.

Raffle donations are also being sought from local businesses or individuals.

The free opening night will include live music, entertainment, and children’s events.

All profits from the exhibition will go to Save the Children and its Yemen Crisis Appeal.

Emma said: “It is so heart-breaking to watch the terrible atrocities so many Yemeni children and their families face every day as a result of conflict and famine.

“We are calling on our wonderful community to help creative a brighter future for children.”

Last year’s event helped raise nearly £3,000 and Emma is hoping it can be more successful to raise money for emergency aid, food, education and protecting the children.

For more on the exhibition visit www.facebook.com/artwithabigopenheart, email artwithabigopenheart@yahoo.com or call Emma on 07796 910066.