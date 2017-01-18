Artists put Quay in the frame at exhibition

A group of young artists are preparing for their second exhibition.

Flow, a community interest company based at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre on North Shields Fish Quay, has helped the students – who have additional needs – put together the display.

The exhibition, which opens at the Customs House in South Shields on Thursday, has been inspired by the young people and the waters that surround them.

Working with the Heritage Centre, retired fishermen, local businesses and the “folk of Shields”, the students have scoured the coastline and the mouth of the Tyne reclaiming objects that have once been lost but have now been given new life within the young people’s creative pieces.

Claire Gladstone and Mark Crowley, who run Flow, said: “The resulting work is a true celebration of the imagination, talents and potential of our young people.”

“It is nothing short of a privilege to work alongside them.”

Speaking of why they set up Flow, they added: “Having witnessed the enormity of potential of the young people that we worked alongside over the years it became increasingly apparent to us that there is not always the support, guidance and opportunity available to allow individuals to succeed, flourish and take ownership of their future and this was the motivation to establish Flow.”

Flow would like to thank The Old Low Light Heritage Centre, the community of North Shields Fish Quay and the Customs House for their continued support.