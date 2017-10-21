Attractions team up with Metro for half term deals

A host of attractions and restaurants have teamed up with Tyne and Wear Metro to offer a number of deals for October half-term.

Exclusive deals are on offer for those who show a valid Metro ticket or Pop card, valid for travel on the same day as people visit each of the locations.

Among the offers are £2 off admission price at Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium. The offer is valid until Friday, December 29.

Playhouse Whitley Bay is offering two-for-one tickets for either The Circus of Horrors on Wednesday, October 25, or comedian Gary Delaney on Friday, October 27.

Stephenson Railway Museum, in North Shields, is offering half-price tickets for heritage train rides on Sunday, October 22.

Segedunum Roman Fort, in Wallsend, is offering two-for-one for full paying adults from Tuesday to Sunday.

And Tynemouth Priory is offering 20 per cent off standard admission price for Metro users who visit the attraction.

Elsewhere, a number of food establishments are also offering deals for passengers.

Geordie Pie Shop, at The Pie Shop in West Percy Street, North Shields, is offering a meal deal for £5.

And Hinnies, in East Parade, Whitley Bay, is offering a three-course lunch and a glass of fizz for £18.

Metro services director, Chris Carson, said: “There are endless destinations to explore on the Metro network this autumn. We hope families will enjoy the range of offers at Tyne and Wear attractions and eateries during the school holidays.”

“We’re delighted to have once again teamed up with businesses across the region to provide exclusive offers just for Metro customers.”

For the full list of Metro offers, visit www.nexus.org.uk/metro/offers