Auf Wiedersehen, Pet star on par for charity golf day

Popular actor Tim Healy is getting into the swing of things after signing up for charity golf day.

Tim is taking to the golf course to raise much needed funds to help with the medical costs of a friend who started his career with the actor in the 1970s.

The inaugural Tim Healy Celebrity Classic, sponsored by PinPoint Health & Social Care, will be held at the MacDonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club in Northumberland.

All proceeds will go towards helping the family of actor Dave Whitaker who now needs constant care after suffering a stroke in 2012.

Tim said: “Dave is a very good friend of mine, we started working with the Live Theatre Company in 1973 and we’ve been pals ever since.

“I was devastated when I found out he’d had a stroke and needs 24-hour care.

“It’s put a tremendous strain on his family having to find additional care costs and that’s why we want to raise as much money as possible, we want people to dig deep at the auctions and buy all these special prizes to help Dave and his family.”

The star-studded event on Thursday, September 7, will see TV and sports personalities competing to play in a celebrity charity golf tournament.

The event will begin with breakfast at 10am and tee off at noon, followed by a prize giving, gala dinner, live music and auction.

Celebrity guests scheduled to attend include snooker legend Willie Thorne, football legend Cyrille Regis, three times world champion Darts player John Lowe, Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell, comedian Jason Cook, actor Adam Gillen plus other cast members of Benidorm and a number of former Newcastle United footballers

Organiser Karen Thornton Brown said: “We also have fantastic on course entertainment throughout the day to include a Hole-in-One five star holidays, Ladies European Tour star challenge, and a world-famous golf trick shot show.

“Each participant will also receive a personalised welcome gift upon arrival.”

Teams will be four balls, with a shotgun format with trophies awarded to the top three four balls.

For those guests who do not wish to play golf, tickets are available separately for the gala dinner, entertainment and auction.

Auction prizes include a VIP visit to the set of Benidorm, a day out at the studios of Open All Hours, a round of Golf with Tim and celebrity pals, and more.