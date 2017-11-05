Author appeals for old pictures of Spanish City

An author is appealing for people to share their treasured memories and family photographs at the Spanish City.

Whitley Bay resident Mick Sharp, in partnership with North Tyneside Council, is working on a follow-up to his 2011 successful book The Dome of Memories.

With the Spanish City now being restored to its former glory, Mick is busy researching details of the attraction’s past for his next edition.

He said: “I’ve already had a great response from people on social media but now I’m looking to widen my appeal for memories and photos.

“Plenty of people have shared photographs showing scenes of the Spanish City but what I’m really looking for are things like family snapshots – personal pictures of people enjoying days out there.

“The human element is absolutely fascinating.

“The pictures don’t have to be great and it doesn’t matter when they were taken either as I’m creating a cross section of memories throughout different periods in the history of the Spanish City – although it would be fantastic to get hold of some really old shots.”

Mick is also keen to hear from anyone north of the border who used to come to Whitley Bay.

He added: “Every year, for two weeks in the summer, all the Scottish factories would close and thousands of workers would come to Whitley Bay and take over all the B&Bs.

“If anyone can remember what it was like here at the time, or if anyone has any photos to share, I would love to hear from them.”

To contact Mick email micksharp@blueyonder.co.uk or you can post your old photos of Spanish City on the Whitley Bay Seafront Master Plan Facebook page www.facebook.com/WBMasterPlan/

Meanwhile, Whitley Bay Big Local is holding a drop-in session where people can share their memories of the Spanish City Dome over a cup of coffee.

The event will take place at the Big Local shop in Park View on Thursday, November 30, from 5pm to 8pm.